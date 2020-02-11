Over $15M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Fine Art, Restaurant Equipment, Currency, Sports Cards & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $15 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 492 auctions from February 3rd through the 7th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 424,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 161,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 671,000 bids per day.

February 3rd-7th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $15,229,382 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $20,758,662 (USD)

Lots sold: 160,991

Online-only auctions: 433

Webcast auctions: 59

Average bidders per day: 424,000

Average bids per day: 671,000

Upcoming Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine art, restaurant equipment, and collectable currency and sports cards:

Collectable Fine Art

Seller: Apollon Auction

Date: February 7th-19th, 2020

Lots: 35

View Auction Items

Currency & Sports Card Auction

Seller: Deal Hunter Auction & Estate Sales

Date: January 13th-February 14th, 2020

Lots: 245

View Auction Items

Restaurant Equipment & Smallwares

Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum

Date: February 5th-13th, 2020

Lots: 302

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://hibid.com

