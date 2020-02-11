Over $15M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Fine Art, Restaurant Equipment, Currency, Sports Cards & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions
Feb 11, 2020, 16:36 ET
OCALA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $15 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 492 auctions from February 3rd through the 7th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 424,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 161,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 671,000 bids per day.
February 3rd-7th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $15,229,382 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $20,758,662 (USD)
Lots sold: 160,991
Online-only auctions: 433
Webcast auctions: 59
Average bidders per day: 424,000
Average bids per day: 671,000
Upcoming Featured Auctions
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine art, restaurant equipment, and collectable currency and sports cards:
Collectable Fine Art
Seller: Apollon Auction
Date: February 7th-19th, 2020
Lots: 35
View Auction Items
Currency & Sports Card Auction
Seller: Deal Hunter Auction & Estate Sales
Date: January 13th-February 14th, 2020
Lots: 245
View Auction Items
Restaurant Equipment & Smallwares
Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum
Date: February 5th-13th, 2020
Lots: 302
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
