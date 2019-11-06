Over 175,000 Votes Received for Hozpitality Group's 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be Held at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel on 26th November 2019

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 175,000 votes, the online voting for this year's much awaited Popular Hospitality Awards ended. The 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards will be held on 26th Nov at DUKES the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel where top hospitality professionals in Middle East & Africa will be awarded.

Gold and Silver winners for each category will be announced at the award ceremony. We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and the final result will be based on results of the online voting, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group in Dubai.

The Awards are powered by Delta Food Industries and Danube Hospitality Solutions and the category sponsors are TCL (Technical Chemical Laboratories) and AMTC Food Service Equipment while the other partners are:- ICCA Dubai, ZEE TV Middle East, Radio BIG FM 106.2, RAK Porcelain, Restofair RAK, The Visiting Tailor, Absolute Frame, Wassup Dubai and Fusia Events.

The 5th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2019 will be presented to recognise top industry organisations and individuals which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & Africa's growing hospitality industry.



The list of all the finalists can also be seen at http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2019

SOURCE Hozpitality Group