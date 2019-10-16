Over $18.4 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week
Oct 16, 2019, 09:07 ET
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $18.4 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 384,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on nearly 167,000 lots.
October 7th-13th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $18,423,526 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $23,900,729 (USD)
Lots Sold: 166,921
Online Only Auctions: 495
Webcast Auctions: 54
Average Bidders Per Day: 384,000
Average Bids Per Day: 614,000
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on fine jewelry, sports trading cards, rare coins, miscellaneous collectables, returned and overstock merchandise, and more.
International Wholesale Jewelry Auction
Seller: Affordable Creations
Date: October 21, 2019
Lots: 717
Amazon Returns & Overstock Auction
Seller: Richard's Auction Service
Date: December 18, 2019
Lots: 697
Sports, Jewelry, & Coins Auction
Seller: Antique 2 Modern Auction
Date: October 16, 2019
Lots: 816
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
