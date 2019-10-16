Over $18.4 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $18.4 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 384,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on nearly 167,000 lots.

October 7th-13th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $18,423,526 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $23,900,729 (USD)

Lots Sold: 166,921

Online Only Auctions: 495

Webcast Auctions: 54

Average Bidders Per Day: 384,000

Average Bids Per Day: 614,000

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on fine jewelry, sports trading cards, rare coins, miscellaneous collectables, returned and overstock merchandise, and more.

International Wholesale Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Date: October 21, 2019

Lots: 717

View Auction Items

Amazon Returns & Overstock Auction

Seller: Richard's Auction Service

Date: December 18, 2019

Lots: 697

View Auction Items

Sports, Jewelry, & Coins Auction

Seller: Antique 2 Modern Auction

Date: October 16, 2019

Lots: 816

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

http://www.hibid.com

