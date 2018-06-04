Over $181 Million in PA Lottery Scratch-Offs Prizes Claimed in May

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during the month included:

Seven $300,000 prizes (various counties);

prizes (various counties); Five $250,000 prizes (various counties); and

prizes (various counties); and Seventeen $100,000 prizes (various counties).

Monthly winner lists posted in the Winners section of palottery.com include winners of $1,000 or more, although many prizes below that amount were won.

Scratch-Offs currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $3 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, prizes remaining and specific chances of winning found at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, are stated across all tickets produced in a game and not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Do not give lottery games to children. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

