Over $19.5 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $19.5 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 145,089 lots.

August 12-18 HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $19,568,244 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $28,957,545 (USD)

Lots Sold: 145,089

Online-Only Auctions: 451

Webcast Auctions: 52

Average Bidders Per Day: 355,163

Average Bids Per Day: 559,479

These are some of our Featured Auctions for the week:

Fine Art, Sculpture, & Antiques Auction

Seller: Ashcroft and Moore LLC

Date: August 21, 2019

Lots: 266

Fine Jewelry & Antique Coin Auction

Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC

Date: August 21, 2019

Lots: 314

International Wholesale Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Date: August 19, 2019

Lots: 428

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

