Over $19.5 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com this Week
Aug 20, 2019, 16:04 ET
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $19.5 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of 355,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 145,089 lots.
August 12-18 HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $19,568,244 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $28,957,545 (USD)
Lots Sold: 145,089
Online-Only Auctions: 451
Webcast Auctions: 52
Average Bidders Per Day: 355,163
Average Bids Per Day: 559,479
These are some of our Featured Auctions for the week:
Fine Art, Sculpture, & Antiques Auction
Seller: Ashcroft and Moore LLC
Date: August 21, 2019
Lots: 266
View Auction Items
Fine Jewelry & Antique Coin Auction
Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction LLC
Date: August 21, 2019
Lots: 314
View Auction Items
International Wholesale Jewelry Auction
Seller: Affordable Creations
Date: August 19, 2019
Lots: 428
View Auction Items
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
