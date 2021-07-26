Over 2% CAGR Recorded for Crash Barrier Systems Market in Specializes Consumer Services Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Fetch Sample Report!

Impact of COVID-19

The crash barrier systems market will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The semi-rigid barriers segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increasing number of road accidents is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of 2.22%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.01 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Arbus Ltd., Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Lindsay Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Ltd., Transpo Inudstries Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Implementation of road safety programs is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the concrete crash barrier performance limitations restraints the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

The APAC region will contribute 43% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arbus Ltd., Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Lindsay Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Ltd., Transpo Inudstries Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The implementation of road safety programs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this crash barrier systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Crash Barrier Systems Market is segmented as below:

Product

Semi-rigid Barriers



Rigid Barriers



Flexible Barriers

Application

Roadside Barriers



Median Barriers



Bridge Barriers



Work Zone Barriers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The crash barrier systems market report covers the following areas:

Crash Barrier Systems Market Size

Crash Barrier Systems Market Trends

Crash Barrier Systems Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing number of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the crash barrier systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist crash barrier systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the crash barrier systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the crash barrier systems market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crash barrier systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Semi-rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flexible barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Roadside barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Median barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bridge barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Work zone barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arbus Ltd.

Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.

Hill and Smith Holdings Plc

Lindsay Corp.

Nucor Corp.

NV Bekaert SA

Tata Steel Ltd.

Transpo Inudstries Inc.

Trinity Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

