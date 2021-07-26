Over 2% CAGR Recorded for Crash Barrier Systems Market in Specializes Consumer Services Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 26, 2021, 23:55 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's research analysis, the crash barrier systems market is likely to register a CAGR of 2.22% with an incremental growth of USD 1.01 billion during 2021-2025.
Understand the driving forces behind Crash Barrier Systems Market and target Potential Customers Here.
Impact of COVID-19
The crash barrier systems market will witness Indirect impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The semi-rigid barriers segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing number of road accidents is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of 2.22%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 1.01 billion.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Arbus Ltd., Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Lindsay Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Ltd., Transpo Inudstries Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Implementation of road safety programs is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the concrete crash barrier performance limitations restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 43% of market growth.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Adhesion Barriers Market
Global Automatic Boom Barrier Market
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arbus Ltd., Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., Hill and Smith Holdings Plc, Lindsay Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Ltd., Transpo Inudstries Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The implementation of road safety programs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this crash barrier systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Crash Barrier Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Semi-rigid Barriers
- Rigid Barriers
- Flexible Barriers
- Application
- Roadside Barriers
- Median Barriers
- Bridge Barriers
- Work Zone Barriers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Grab access to crash barrier systems market report outlook for effective decision making
Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The crash barrier systems market report covers the following areas:
- Crash Barrier Systems Market Size
- Crash Barrier Systems Market Trends
- Crash Barrier Systems Market Analysis
This study identifies increasing number of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the crash barrier systems market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Crash Barrier Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist crash barrier systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the crash barrier systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the crash barrier systems market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crash barrier systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Semi-rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Flexible barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Roadside barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Median barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Bridge barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Work zone barriers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arbus Ltd.
- Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.
- Hill and Smith Holdings Plc
- Lindsay Corp.
- Nucor Corp.
- NV Bekaert SA
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- Transpo Inudstries Inc.
- Trinity Industries Inc.
- Valmont Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43786
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article