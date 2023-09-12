Over 2 Million Families Rely on Nonprofit Organizations to Access and Pay for College

News provided by

EDUCATION FINANCE COUNCIL

12 Sep, 2023, 08:17 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Finance Council (EFC), the trade association representing nonprofit and state-based higher education finance organizations, announces the release of its 2023 national impact report titled, "Helping Families Plan and Pay for College." During Academic Year 2022-2023, well over two million families trusted nonprofit and state-based organizations to help them grow their college savings accounts, complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) form, access scholarships and grants, and make wise borrowing decisions. EFC members across the country empower students with the information and free or low-cost resources they need to achieve their education and career goals.

"State-based and nonprofit higher education finance organizations are champions for aspiring and enrolled students pursuing postsecondary education. Motivated by their public purpose missions, these entities counsel students to make smart financial decisions and graduate college with less debt," said EFC President Gail daMota.

"EFC members are the unsung heroes of the higher education financing sector. EFC's 2023 national impact report illustrates the vital role our members play in students' lives. They provide students free financial literacy resources and counseling services, fund scholarships, offer affordable student loans, and so much more. I encourage all prospective and current postsecondary students to contact an EFC member for help setting yourselves up for long-term success."

Among other compelling data, the report includes the following statistics:

  • Seven EFC members administer a state 529 plan collectively benefiting 1,047,946 students and families who have saved more than $22.67 billion for postsecondary education.

  • Twenty-three EFC members organized over 100,000 counseling sessions and workshops to help nearly one million families plan, save, and pay for college in 2022-23.

  • EFC members disbursed more than $1.54 billion in grant funding to college students.

  • Twenty EFC members with student loan programs offered an average lowest fixed interest rate
    of 4.26 percent (with available deductions) to borrowers.

Background: EFC is the national trade association representing nonprofit and state-based higher education finance organizations that are dedicated to improving college access, success, and affordability in their states and nationwide. Learn more about EFC by visiting efc.org. 

CONTACT: Alex Ricci 
(202) 552-8500
[email protected]

SOURCE EDUCATION FINANCE COUNCIL

Also from this source

New Student Loan Research Brief on How to Help Borrowers Return to Repayment

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.