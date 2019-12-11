Over $20.1M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Fine Jewelry, Antique Coins & Vintage Furniture for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold over $20.1 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 634 auctions from December 2nd through the 8th. Throughout the entire week, an average of approximately 447,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 213,500 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 715,000 bids per day.

December 2nd-8th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $20,137,259 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $40,054,376 (USD)

Lots sold: 213,512

Online-only auctions: 559

Webcast auctions: 75

Average bidders per day: 447,000

Average bids per day: 715,000

