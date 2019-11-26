Over $20.6M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Gold & Silver Coins, Farm Implements & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold over $20.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 614 auctions from November 18th through the 24th. Throughout the entire week, an average of approximately 384,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on nearly 187,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 604,000 bids per day.

November 18th-24th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $20,641,193 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $29,483,642 (USD)

Lots sold: 186,970

Online-only auctions: 534

Webcast auctions: 80

Average bidders per day: 384,000

Average bids per day: 604,000

