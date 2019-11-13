Over $20.7M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Cars, Trucks, Furniture & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold over $20.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 576 auctions from November 4th through the 10th. Throughout the entire week, an average of approximately 426,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 169,000 lots. Saturday sales alone reached record numbers, with over 765,000 bids placed by nearly 482,000 bidders.

November 4th-10th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $20,762,007 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $31,290,291 (USD)

Lots sold: 169,448

Online-only auctions: 522

Webcast auctions: 54

Average bidders per day: 426,000

Average bids per day: 677,000



Upcoming Featured Auctions

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including fine art, collectibles, home furnishings, office furniture, cars, trucks, and firearms.

Government Surplus & Fleet Equipment Auction

Seller: Musick Auction

Date: November 14th, 2019

Lots: 610

View Auction Items

Estate Auction - Artwork, Jewelry, Silver & More

Seller: Michael Spooner Auctions, Inc.

Date: November 27th, 2019

Lots: 232

View Auction Items

Online Estate Auction - Quality Furniture, Housewares & More

Seller: Estate Sales Experts

Date: November 5th-12th, 2019

Lots: 1,114

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

HiBid.com

