Over 200 Minnesota Students Participate in Youth-Led Workshops at Annual Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, February 26th over 200 Minnesota students from more than 30 Minnesota communities met with organizers from YEA! MN, a youth-led program of Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy. The Youth Climate Justice Summit 2020, an annual event since its inception in 2007, trains students to work with legislators and lobby for legislation concerning climate change and social justice, and network with youth activists across the state. Participants at the Summit, held at the Good Neighbor Center in St. Paul, also met with several Minnesota state legislators at the State Capitol to discuss issues surrounding climate change and social justice.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan addressed the group in the early afternoon. Governor Walz' impassioned speech regarding the protection of First Amendment rights and the activation of youth for climate and other issues was met with enthusiastic applause from the group.

Event organizers from YEA! MN include a team of youth involved in leadership programs focused on climate literacy, political education and organizing skills to support student action on climate change solutions. Students from many schools attend this event as a field trip aligning with education standards in science and social studies.

"Youth leadership is uniquely important for putting pressure on policymakers to advance environmental justice," said Sarah Goodspeed, Youth & Policy Manager for Climate Generation. "They're taking their future into their own hands, and with an issue like climate change that intersects every other aspect of our lives, their voice is critical to listen to and take action alongside."

About YEA! MN: The Youth Environmental Activists of Minnesota (YEA! MN) — a program of Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy — is a network of high school students taking action for a just transition to a resilient climate future for all. For more information visit YeaMn.org

About Climate Generation: Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy empowers individuals and their communities to engage in solutions to climate change. Building on the experience of our founder, polar explorer and Will Steger, Climate Generation works with educators, youth, communities, and influentials to build climate literacy and promote a solutions-oriented approach to addressing climate change. For more information, visit climategen.org , follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , and view stories about our work on YouTube .

