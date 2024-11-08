Over 21,000 Gather at WEFTEC 2024 to Shape the Future of Water Quality and Technology

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Environment Federation's (WEF's) WEFTEC 2024 was a resounding success, bringing together a record-breaking community of water professionals, thought leaders, and innovators. As the largest water-quality event in North America, WEFTEC is where the water sector connects and explores innovative ideas, products, and solutions. The conference and exhibition had over 21,000 registrants this year, a 19% increase over the last time the event was held in New Orleans.

This year's event buzzed with interactive technical sessions, groundbreaking product debuts, and collaborative workshops that pushed the boundaries of sustainable water solutions. Attendees dove into the latest advancements, explored forward-thinking technologies, and forged valuable connections – all fueled by a shared commitment to water quality and environmental stewardship.

"It's always exciting to see such a diverse group of attendees coming together in one place to exchange ideas, learn about new technologies, and build their professional networks," said Ralph Exton, WEF's Executive Director. "This year at WEFTEC, we had 40 trade delegations from 38 countries. We also focused on promoting meaningful connections and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the water sector through our technical program, affinity group events, and learning exchanges." He continued, "We want to make sure WEF and WEFTEC have a global perspective that meets the needs of our community of members, volunteers, and customers."

WEFTEC 2024's sold-out exhibit floor featured 1,000+ exhibiting companies, with presentations on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), drones, and smart sensors. In addition, attendees experienced innovative content at more than 120 technical sessions and interactive presentations. And more than 700 people – representing 56 teams, 27 WEF Member Associations, and six countries – competed in Operations Challenge, a showcase of excellence in wastewater treatment, where skilled teams of professionals compete in a series of timed events.

Stephanie Jones, WEF's Managing Director of Event Strategy, said, "WEFTEC is continually evolving to meet the needs of the water sector and providing the value our attendees and exhibitors are looking for." Jones continued "I'm pleased that we expanded our sustainability efforts by participating in a hands-on waste audit in partnership with the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and that we continued our commitment to having a positive impact in the communities that host us through the charitable and service projects we sponsor each year."

WEFTEC 2025 will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, September 27-October 1. For more information, visit weftec.org.

