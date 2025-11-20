LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sunday, one of the USA's foremost organizations connecting people through helping and volunteering opportunities of all kinds will host its 14th Annual BIG Thanksgiving Stuffing Event – a Festival of Gratitude on Wednesday, November 26th from 9 AM – 12 Noon at Radford Studio Center, 4024 Radford Ave, Studio City, CA 91604. Entry to the event will be from Gate C, 4033 Colfax Ave, Studio City, CA 91604. On the day before Thanksgiving, more than 2,500 volunteers of all ages, races, ethnicities, religions, genders, abilities, socio-economic backgrounds and political affiliations from across Southern California will unite to enjoy each other's company while working to sort food, and stuffing and handing out over 4,500 bags of food to kick off the holiday season, as well as many other helping activities. Many of the participants volunteering will also be receiving assistance underscoring Big Sunday's belief that the world isn't divided into the "haves" and the "have nots". Rather, the world is full of the "haves" and the "have mores" – everyone, regardless of personal circumstance, has some way in which they can help someone else, everyone has some time that they need help, and we all have to look out for one another. The event will take place throughout the Radford Studio Center, including on "Residential Street," part of the iconic film and television studio lot and namesake of Studio City, owned and operated by Hackman Capital Partners, who have generously partnered with Big Sunday again this year. This section of the Radford lot is home to outdoor sets used in Leave it to Beaver, Seinfeld, Will & Grace, and many of America's favorite television shows.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris & second gentleman Douglas Emhoff at Big Sunday's 11th Annual BIG Thanksgiving Stuffing Event in 2022, helping to stuff bags of food with all the other Big Sunday participants. In 2025, more than 125 schools and nonprofits will receive bags, helping thousands of underserved people across the community. The bags will feed 18,000 people, and this one event will engage, touch & connect over 22,000 people of all backgrounds. Photo credit: Bill Devlin Big Sunday participants working together at the organization's 2023 Annual Thanksgiving Stuffing event. BIG SUNDAY's 14th Annual Thanksgiving STUFFING Event, one of the USA's largest Thanksgiving volunteer events, happening on the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, 11/26 2025 in Los Angeles, will engage over 2,500 Volunteers from every walk of life and of every background, who will unite to help thousands this Holiday Season. Photo Credit: Bill Devlin https://bigsunday.org/

Each bag of food serves a family of 4, and will include all kind of Thanksgiving fixings: yams, corn bread mix, cranberry sauce, gravy, stuffing, green beans and corn, as well as a bag of fresh-baked cookies for dessert. Each bag will also include a hearty supply of delicious fresh produce thanks to a generous donation from Food Forward, as well as a gift card for a fresh turkey thanks to a substantial donation from Albertsons. Big Sunday has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with both Food Forward and Albertsons. The bags will be distributed to more than 125 schools and nonprofits throughout Southern California, helping working poor families, homeless people, veterans, seniors, ailing people, victims of domestic violence, people with special needs, runaway youth and a host of other people across the community. The bags will feed 18,000 people, but between recipients, volunteers, collectors, sponsors, donors and vendors, this one event will engage, touch and connect more than 22,000 people of all ages and backgrounds. The event is an opportunity to celebrate our differences while finding common ground – a key message during these times.

This year's event has drawn a remarkable response, particularly since this has been an especially trying year for so many in Southern California. "This has been a terribly challenging year. It started with the awful fires, and included everything from ICE raids to cutting SNAP benefits. People need some good news, and it feels like everyone is looking for an opportunity to spread compassion, kindness, and love" said David Levinson, Big Sunday's founder and executive director, and author of Everyone Helps, Everyone Wins, How Absolutely Anyone Can Pitch In. Help Out. and Give Back. to Make the World a Better Place. An expert in the field of volunteerism, Levinson is consulted widely by cities, nonprofits, corporations and other volunteer organizations. Many individuals and groups, including schools, religious institutions, businesses, clubs, teams, non-profits and families from across Southern California are already participating. They are hosting collections and dropping off carloads of food at the Big Sunday headquarters, sponsoring the event,purchasing food items for the bags from the online food registry, sponsoring individual bags of food via the Big Sunday website, making cards to be included with each bag, signing up to volunteer at the event and collecting hundreds of dollars to be put toward food in preparation for the event.

Big Sunday (www.bigsunday.org) has been connecting people with opportunities to help, volunteer and to do good works together since 1999. Founded in Los Angeles 26 years ago by David Levinson with just 300 volunteers, Big Sunday has touched over a 1 million lives, engaging, empowering and uniting people of every imaginable background all over California, from San Diego to San Francisco, and in more than 25 different states as well as Australia, Asia and Europe. Big Sunday has completed in excess of 1.75 million volunteer man-hours and the organization has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of items of clothing, food, toiletries, school supplies, furniture, appliances and other essentials. The organization functions as an efficient and impactful clearing-house of volunteerism, giving and community engagement. Big Sunday produces, promotes or sponsors over 2000 unique helping opportunities every year, which engage, empower, and unite people of every age, background and means to work together to support the huge variety of causes that they care about. Big Sunday's mission is to connect people through helping. Big Sunday builds community driven by the belief that absolutely everyone has some way that they can help someone else. Big Sunday was named by the Points of Light Foundation as one of "10 national nonprofits that are making a tremendous impact on our country's most critical challenges by mobilizing volunteers…These organizations also demonstrate a collaborative spirit through partnerships with other organizations to help strengthen communities across the nation."

