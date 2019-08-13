Over $22.2 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week
Aug 13, 2019, 17:28 ET
OCALA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $22.2 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 353,000 bidders per day participated in the current week's auctions, bidding on a total of 155,285 lots.
August 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $14,519,873 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $22,244,871 (USD)
Lots Sold: 155,285
Online Only Auctions: 456
Webcast Auctions: 60
Average bidders per day: 353,112
Average bids per day: 557,365
These are some of our Featured Auctions for the week:
Antique Tractor Auction
Seller: Boyd's Auctions
Date: August 24, 2019
Lots: 205
View Auction Items
Louisiana Cajun Fried Chicken Restaurant Equipment Auction
Seller: East Texas Recycle Asylum
Date: August 15, 2019
Lots: 320
View Auction Items
International Wholesale Jewelry Auction
Seller: Affordable Creations
Date: August 19, 2019
Lots: 409
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
(352) 414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Share this article