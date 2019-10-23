Over $23.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week; Luxury Cars & More for Sale in Coming Days
Oct 23, 2019, 10:13 ET
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $23.6 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 405,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on over 166,000 lots.
October 14th-20th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $23,655,941 (USD)
Gross Merchandise Volume: $29,482,666 (USD)
Lots Sold: 166,018
Online-Only Auctions: 510
Webcast Auctions: 59
Average Bidders Per Day: 405,000
Average Bids Per Day: 646,000
What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on rare and vintage cars, outdoor furniture, fine art, sporting goods, miscellaneous tools and parts, and more.
Rare Vehicle Auction
Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.
Date: October 26, 2019
Lots: 149
View Auction Items
High End Outdoor Furniture & Playscapes
Seller: Jones Swenson Auctions
Date: October 29, 2019
Lots: 422
View Auction Items
Fine Art & Sculptures
Seller: Oakwood Auctions
Date: October 26, 2019
Lots: 887
View Auction Items
Warehouse Inventory Reduction Auction
Seller: Shawn J Dostie, Auctioneer
Date: October 24, 2019
Lots: 138
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
Contact Auction Flex
(352) 414-1947
sales@auctionflex.com
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex
Share this article