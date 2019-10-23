Over $23.6 Million in Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week; Luxury Cars & More for Sale in Coming Days

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold more than $23.6 million (gross auction proceeds) of equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of more than 405,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on over 166,000 lots.

October 14th-20th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $23,655,941 (USD)

Gross Merchandise Volume: $29,482,666 (USD)

Lots Sold: 166,018

Online-Only Auctions: 510

Webcast Auctions: 59

Average Bidders Per Day: 405,000

Average Bids Per Day: 646,000

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on rare and vintage cars, outdoor furniture, fine art, sporting goods, miscellaneous tools and parts, and more.

Rare Vehicle Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Date: October 26, 2019

Lots: 149

High End Outdoor Furniture & Playscapes

Seller: Jones Swenson Auctions

Date: October 29, 2019

Lots: 422

Fine Art & Sculptures

Seller: Oakwood Auctions

Date: October 26, 2019

Lots: 887

Warehouse Inventory Reduction Auction

Seller: Shawn J Dostie, Auctioneer

Date: October 24, 2019

Lots: 138

