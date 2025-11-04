Over 230,000 Boaters Contacted During the 2025 Operation Dry Water Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and hundreds of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, conducted the 2025 Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend from July 4–6, 2025.

This annual campaign focuses on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the nation's waterways through coordinated education and enforcement efforts.

2025 Operation Dry Water Weekend Results

During the three-day weekend, 451 law enforcement agencies deployed 7,311 officers, resulting in 501 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests nationwide. Officers contacted 232,694 boaters aboard 87,830 vessels, issuing 25,968 safety warnings and 8,577 citations for various violations.

"Boating under the influence remains one of the leading causes of fatal and serious incidents on our nation's waterways," said NASBLA Chair Chris Jones. "Every BUI arrest made during Operation Dry Water represents a life potentially saved and a step toward safer waters. The dedication of our officers and partner agencies shines through in their work on the water and in the communities they serve. This campaign is about more than enforcement — it's about education, awareness, and changing behaviors to prevent tragedies before they happen."

Beyond enforcement, participating agencies engaged thousands of boaters through education and outreach efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of boating under the influence. Boaters were reminded that operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not only illegal but also greatly increases the likelihood of incidents, injuries, and fatalities.

Operation Dry Water is held annually around the July 4th holiday, when boating activity is at its peak and the risk of impaired incidents is highest. NASBLA, with support from the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous partners, remains committed to reducing boating-related injuries and fatalities through strong partnerships, public education, and visible enforcement.

For more information about Operation Dry Water, visit www.operationdrywater.org.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) coordinates the Operation Dry Water campaign, in partnership with law enforcement agencies and outreach partners nationwide, through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. http://www.operationdrywater.org.

SOURCE Operation Dry Water