Over $25.4 Million in Luxury Cars & Other Auction Goods Sold Through HiBid.com This Week

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com sold nearly $25.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in this week's online-only and webcast auctions. An average of approximately 410,000 bidders per day took part in the current week's auctions, placing bids on over 174,000 lots.

Of special note, an auction hosted by Apple Auctioneering Company brought in more than $8 million on 149 lots consisting of rare and vintage cars, RVs, and boats, and featuring a 1978 Trans Am that had been owned by Burt Reynolds.

October 21st-27th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $25,477,896 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $40,712,787 (USD)

Lots sold: 174,095

Online-only auctions: 554

Webcast auctions: 77

Average bidders per day: 410,000

Average bids per day: 660,000

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on fine jewelry, heavy trucks, video equipment, office furniture, movie and music posters, and more.

October Treasures - Rolex Watches, Fine Jewelry, Gold, & Art Auction

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Date: November 4th, 2019

Lots: 265

City of Huron, South Dakota, Surplus Auction

Seller: Meyer Auction Service, LLC

Date: November 6th, 2019

Lots: 328

Movie & Music Poster Auction

Seller: Christy's of Indiana Inc.

Date: November 5th, 2019

Lots: 43

