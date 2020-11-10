Over $25 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Sports Memorabilia, Furniture, Horses and More
Nov 10, 2020, 15:55 ET
OCALA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $25.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 979 auctions held on the site from November 2nd through 8th. With 811,000 bidders submitting 1.32 million bids per day, on average, auctioneers sold more than 339,000 lots during the course of the week.
Traffic on HiBid.com has remained high throughout the year, with as many as 265 auctions and 90,000 lots for sale on the platform in a single day. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform. HiBid supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.
November 2nd-8th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $25,473,143 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $37,719,087 (USD)
Lots sold: 339,613
Online-only auctions: 899
Webcast auctions: 80
Average bidders per day: 811,000
Average bids per day: 1.32 million
Current Auctions
The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including office and household furnishings, cars, horses, and more in these and many other auctions. Noteworthy items include hockey jerseys signed by players from the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and Winnipeg Jets, in an auction supporting the Canadian Diabetes Association.
Diabetes Canada Online Silent Auction
Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd
Date: November 14th
Lots: 27
View Auction Items
Performance & Pleasure Horse Auction
Seller: Triangle Horse Sale
Dates: November 6th-12th
Lots: 63
View Auction Items
Allan Chamberlain Estate Auction
Seller: Fulsom Auctions
Dates: November 7th-16th
Lots: 86
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
[email protected]
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex