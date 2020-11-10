Over $25 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Sports Memorabilia, Furniture, Horses and More

HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $25.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week. Tweet this

November 2nd-8th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $25,473,143 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $37,719,087 (USD)

Lots sold: 339,613

Online-only auctions: 899

Webcast auctions: 80

Average bidders per day: 811,000

Average bids per day: 1.32 million

Current Auctions

The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including office and household furnishings, cars, horses, and more in these and many other auctions. Noteworthy items include hockey jerseys signed by players from the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and Winnipeg Jets, in an auction supporting the Canadian Diabetes Association.

Diabetes Canada Online Silent Auction

Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd

Date: November 14th

Lots: 27

View Auction Items

Performance & Pleasure Horse Auction

Seller: Triangle Horse Sale

Dates: November 6th-12th

Lots: 63

View Auction Items

Allan Chamberlain Estate Auction

Seller: Fulsom Auctions

Dates: November 7th-16th

Lots: 86

View Auction Items

