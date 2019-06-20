Over 250,000 Users of theITSupportCenter’s Proprietary ITSM Tool

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 250,000 users now leverage caseTracker as part of their partnership with theITSupportCenter, a leading global provider of remote help desk support. caseTracker is a proprietary IT service management (ITSM) tool developed in-house by theITSupportCenter's team of developers and engineers.

Execution of ITSM processes in an organization, especially specialized, workflow-driven processes, can benefit significantly from being supported with specialized software tools. Paired with best-in-class support provided by Certified Technical Advisors 24x7x365, caseTracker is not only a ticketing system, but a full suite of applications and functionality that can be deployed across a client's environment. Comprehensive system administration is included in all caseTracker packages, furthering the impact by alleviating allocation of Client resources to managing the interface and configuration.

The most recent version of caseTracker includes access to a suite of fully customizable modules such as: end user ticket submission and self-service; knowledgebase article libraries; client tech access; management reporting, dashboarding and forecasting; an HR toolkit; change management modules; and other functionality.

"caseTracker is a key factor in our ability to deliver world-class technical support to our user base," said Chris Schwartz, Director of Client Engagement at theITSupportCenter. "Whether it's a help desk manager at a client or one of our Certified Technical Advisors at theITSupportCenter, the intuitive interface and extremely powerful back end eliminates the headaches of using other ITSM solutions that offer less agility and limited customization to clients."

Development work is already underway on additional updates and functionality that theITSupportCenter plans to deploy by the fourth quarter of 2019.

About theITSupportCenter

theITSupportCenter is an industry-leading provider of remote help desk technical support for Fortune 1000 organizations. Organizations around the world trust theITSupportCenter to provide high-touch, white-glove help desk support for their employees' corporate IT, business software and mobile device issues. Remote support service arrangements include: overflow coverage when the internal help desk is unavailable; targeted support for select request/issue categories; support of off-the-shelf software; and a complete outsourced solution for internal help desks. theITSupportCenter provides world-class support 24x7 to over one million end users.

