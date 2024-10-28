Over 250 Castaic Area Residents Protesting for a "State-of-Emergency" around Chiquita Landfill at Emergency Meeting of Elected Officials

Speakers include victims of the toxic landfill disaster & victims' attorneys Jackie Kruger (Kruger Law Firm) & Paul Kiesel (Kiesel Law)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Oct 28, 2024 at 5-6pm, over 250 victims of the ongoing Chiquita Canyon Landfill Environmental Disaster will be picketing in front of Castaic Middle School (28900 Hillcrest Pkwy, Castaic, CA) to demand that LA County declare a "State of Emergency" around the smoldering Chiquita Canyon Landfill (see attendees here: https://evite.me/ba3kEQzpRA). This is scheduled IN-ADVANCE of the emergency Chiquita Landfill Community Advisory Committee meeting taking place at 6-8pm. All key elected officials will be present, including LA County Supervisor Barger, US Congressman Garcia, Senator Wilk, and Assemblymember Schiavo.

The protestors will hand-deliver their petition (https://www.change.org/chiquita-emergency) – signed by over 1,200 affected local residents – to LA Supervisor Kathryn Barger to propose a "STATE OF EMERGENCY" for the Castaic (and other surrounding) areas of Chiquita Landfill. There will also be several speakers, including victims & victims' attorneys Jackie Kruger (Kruger Law Firm) & Paul Kiesel, who will publicize the torturous living conditions that have been caused by a severe lack of action from both LA County and Chiquita Landfill to mitigate the injuries and diseases being caused by the landfill.

Thousands of residents, school children & local employees of Val Verde, Castaic, Santa Clarita and Valencia have been debilitated by the hazardous toxins – notably benzene, dimethyl sulfate, and hydrogen sulfide. This cocktail of chemicals are being released into the community due to the ongoing subsurface reaction smoldering within the landfill. Attorney Jackie Kruger states, "The people of this community have been suffering from constant bloody noses, migraines, asthma, rashes, tremors, rapid heartbeat, extreme fatigue AND there has been a spike in various cancers including leukemia."

WHY A "STATE OF EMERGENCY"?

The community relief program instituted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill earlier this year has proven to be a FAILED ATTEMPT at mitigating the community's ongoing suffering. Attorney Jackie Kruger states, "It's time for LA County to finally step-up and take action to protect its distressed citizens!" A "State of Emergency" will provide public disaster resources to help residents relocate and support state agencies in solving this environmental & health emergency.

