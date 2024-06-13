OVER 27,000 FAMILIES COMMIT TO WATER SAFETY THIS SUMMER WITH THE GOLDFISH SWIM SCHOOL SAFER SWIMMER PLEDGE, RAISING $30,000 FOR UNDERSERVED KIDS

New pledge participation record set as Goldfish Swim School swimmers prepare to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson on June 20th; brand continues to raise awareness for water safety following CDC report of rise in drownings

TROY, Mich., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School , the premier swim school in North America, is getting summer off to a fintastic start, helping families across North America prepare for a safer summer with a record-breaking Safer Swimmer Pledge campaign. With over 27,000 families taking the pledge to commit to water safety this summer, the 4th annual campaign saw more than triple participation since the program's inception.

Continuing its commitment to extend the reach of swimming lessons to underserved children across the U.S., Goldfish Swim School Franchising donated $1 for each virtual pledge, with the donation doubled on National Water Safety Day (May 15), for a total of $30,000 to USA Swimming Foundation .

"We are thrilled with the amazing and continued growth of our Safer Swimmer Pledge," said Jenny McCuiston, co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. "Drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-4, and this year the CDC reported an increase in drownings for the first time in decades – particularly in underserved communities. Our entire Goldfish Swim School family is grateful for the unwavering commitment to water safety shown by those taking the pledge and we're honored to donate to USA Swimming Foundation to help increase crucial access to formal swimming lessons – which studies show can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%."

Emphasizing the importance and impact of the Safer Swimmer Pledge, pledge takers across North America shared their "Water Safety Whys" including:

Working in Children's Hospital ED, my first fatality was a young boy who drowned. He was my little brother's age at the time, went to a school up the street from where I lived, and drowned in a local pool I had been to many times. It was too close to home. It will always stick with me. I want to prevent that pain for my family and other families. - Amie Alexander , PA

- , PA After doing CPR on a stranger at the beach and having friends at work (Children's Hospital) treat near-drowning victims, water safety is vital for our family! - Sarah Vogel , OH

- , OH I'm a paramedic and every summer I have to respond to a drowning or near drowning. I promised myself when I had kids I would make sure they had water safety and this pledge is a great way to start the summer every year. Every child should do it! - Emilie Bourne , MA

, MA I'm an anxious mom and I know I can't protect my kids from everything in this world. But teaching them how to swim and teaching them the importance of water safety is in my control, and it's something that will benefit them and others around them throughout their life. - Erin McCraney , NE

Making this year's Safer Swimmer Pledge even more swimsational, Goldfish Swim School partnered with LEGOLAND ® New York - a brand who also believes in the power of learning through play and experiences - to enhance pledge participation with exciting new prizes offered. 2024 awards winners include:

Furthering their ongoing efforts to continue the critical conversation about water safety and drowning prevention, Goldfish Swim School locations across North America will also participate in the 15th Annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson™ on June 20. A Gold partner and the largest swim school franchise participating in the event, Goldfish will once again partner with water safety advocates and swim lesson providers across the globe to continue to educate and make a splash for water safety this summer.

More information on water safety is available on the Goldfish Swim School website at https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Troy, Michigan-based Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children aged 4 months to 12 years. Classes are led by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly environment using a research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Since opening its first franchised location in 2009, the brand has grown to more than 170 schools in over 30 states, with an additional 150+ in development. Goldfish is ranked No. 74 overall in Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500® and has been recognized as the No. 1 swimming lessons franchise for seven consecutive years, was named to Franchise Times' Top Brand to Buy in 2024 and is rated as a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 2024. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America. For information on franchising, go to www.goldfishswimschool.com/franchise-opportunities .

