Over 3,000 Blind Americans Gather in Orlando

National Federation of the Blind Holds National Convention

Share the story of the largest gathering of blind people living the lives we want, learning from each other, teaching the next generation, and transforming dreams into reality. Please post to social media with #NFB24. Join us!

ORLANDO, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the transformative membership and advocacy organization of blind people in the United States, will gather in Orlando beginning on July 3 for the organization's national convention. Local media and residents are cordially invited to attend. Those seeking press credentials should fill out the web form located at: https://nfb.org/national-convention-media-credentials-form.

Event: National Federation of the Blind 2024 National Convention

Dates: July 3-8, 2024

Place: Rosen Centre, 9840 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819

Attention Technology Editors:

Major Tech Players to Present AI, Accessibility Developments

Throughout the convention, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and developers of access technology will be making presentations about their accessibility initiatives and how they are using artificial intelligence to enhance the independence and lives of blind people. For more information, consult the full convention agenda.

Attention Politics, Public Policy, Education, and Disability Editors:

Some Highlights of Planned General Session Presentations:

On the afternoon of Saturday, July 6 , the general session of the convention will begin at 2 p.m. with the annual report of Mark Riccobono , President of the National Federation of the Blind. President Riccobono will update members and supporters on the activities of the National Federation of the Blind over the past year, including significant legal victories, partnerships, and more.

, the general session of the convention will begin at with the annual report of , President of the National Federation of the Blind. President Riccobono will update members and supporters on the activities of the National Federation of the Blind over the past year, including significant legal victories, partnerships, and more. This will be followed by presentations relating to the Monarch, a new dynamic tactile device that is transforming the education of blind students, along with a presentation from blind oceanographer Amy Bower .

. On the afternoon of Monday, July 8 , the general session of the convention will hear from the Honorable David S. Tatel, Retired Federal Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Senior Counsel, Hogan Lovells. Judge Tatel's memoir, Vision, has recently been published. Kristen Clarke , Assistant Attorney General, Civil Rights Division, United States Department of Justice will also address the session.

Note: The entire convention agenda, outlining a full week of activities around policies, technologies, and issues that affect the lives of blind people, as well as various activities emphasizing the ability of the blind to live the lives they want, is available at www.nfb.org/convention. Please also note that participation in all or any part of our convention is subject to our Code of Conduct.

CONTACT:

Chris Danielsen

Director of Public Relations

National Federation of the Blind

(410) 659-9314, extension 2330

[email protected]

SOURCE National Federation of the Blind