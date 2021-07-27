Over $3 Billion growth expected in Global Gaming Peripheral Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jul 27, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the gaming peripheral market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.36 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Interactive Home Entertainment industry
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities, the easy availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gaming Peripheral Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Wired
- Wireless
- Type
- Controllers
- Headsets
- Keyboards
- Gaming Mice
- Mouse Pads
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:
Global Gaming Headset Market - Global gaming headset market is segmented by technology (wired gaming headsets and wireless gaming headsets), product (PC gaming headsets and console gaming headsets), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Gaming Console Market - Global gaming console market is segmented by type (TV consoles and handheld consoles), type of gamer (casual gamers and hardcore gamers), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming peripheral market report covers the following areas:
- Gaming Peripheral Market size
- Gaming Peripheral Market trends
- Gaming Peripheral Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing availability of advanced gaming consoles as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.
Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Gaming Peripheral Market, including some of the vendors such as Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Gaming Peripheral Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gaming Peripheral Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming peripheral market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gaming peripheral market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gaming peripheral market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming peripheral market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Wired - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wireless - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Controllers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Headsets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Gaming mice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Corsair Components Inc.
- GN Store Nord AS
- Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- Sennheiser electronic GmbH and Co. KG
- Sony Corp.
- SteelSeries ApS
- Turtle Beach Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Share this article