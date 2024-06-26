Over 30 POs Graduate from APPA's Competitive Leadership Institute
Jun 26, 2024, 08:53 ET
The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) will host its 49th Annual Training Institute at JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 28 to July 1. This event is recognized as the largest gathering of both juvenile and adult community corrections officers in America. The hybrid event anticipates nearly 1,000 in-person attendees and hundreds of virtual participants.
LEXINGTON, Ky., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 29, APPA will recognize over 30 graduates from its Leadership Institute, a twelve-month journey of self-discovery and organizational change for community corrections professionals. These graduates went through a competitive selection process, chosen based on their leadership qualities and eagerness to succeed, and were mentored by top-level leaders in the field. APPA is honored to present the next generation of leaders in the field of community corrections.
Anderson, Michelle – Pinal County Adult Probation Department
Angstead, Celena – Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department
Barron, Christine – Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency
Belk, Dionne – Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency
Chambers, Adrienne – Alameda County Probation
Cherry, Candace – Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Collins, Ornessa Jones – Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice
Conner, Shauna – Alameda County Probation
Coppola, Joseph – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Cyr, David – Maine Department of Corrections
Depratt, Lisa – Vermilion County Probation Court Services
De Souza, Elissa – Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency
Divine, Bobby – Jackson County Community Justice
Heslin, Michaella Aguilar – Maricopa County Juvenile Probation Department
Hubbard, Tira – Jackson County Community Justice
James, Emesha – Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency
Labonte, Steve – Maine Department of Corrections
Loyd, Tameka – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Littlefield, Whitney – Clark County District Court Probation Services
McMillen, Sean – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Nevings, Shanyea – Marion County Community Corrections
Ornelas, Daniel – Yuma County Juvenile Probation Department
Pierce, Kerin – Arizona Department of Juvenile Justice
Powell, April – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Preston, Heather – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Price, Ryan – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Redmond, Heather – Maricopa County Adult Probation Department
Smith, Alicia – Maine Department of Corrections
Strader, Corissa – LaPorte County Adult Probation Department
Toussant, Christopher – Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles
Verando, Stefanie – Vermilion County Probation Court Services
Weaver, Laura – Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles
Wright, Ashley – LaPorte County Adult Probation
ABOUT THE AMERICAN PROBATION AND PAROLE ASSOCIATION: For nearly 50 years, APPA has been committed to national representation of the community corrections field. The association is dedicated to reducing recidivism and keeping communities safe. Members are provided with information and educational resources including training delivered via various mediums.
CONTACT
Amberly Brislin, Marketing and Communications Manager
859-244-8038
[email protected]
SOURCE American Probation and Parole Association
Share this article