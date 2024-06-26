Over 30 POs Graduate from APPA’s Competitive Leadership Institute

The American Probation and Parole Association (APPA) will host its 49th Annual Training Institute at JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Indiana from June 28 to July 1. This event is recognized as the largest gathering of both juvenile and adult community corrections officers in America. The hybrid event anticipates nearly 1,000 in-person attendees and hundreds of virtual participants.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 29, APPA will recognize over 30 graduates from its Leadership Institute, a twelve-month journey of self-discovery and organizational change for community corrections professionals. These graduates went through a competitive selection process, chosen based on their leadership qualities and eagerness to succeed, and were mentored by top-level leaders in the field. APPA is honored to present the next generation of leaders in the field of community corrections.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PROBATION AND PAROLE ASSOCIATION: For nearly 50 years, APPA has been committed to national representation of the community corrections field. The association is dedicated to reducing recidivism and keeping communities safe. Members are provided with information and educational resources including training delivered via various mediums.

