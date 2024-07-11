Over 30 vessels to be constructed by Hengli this year

DALIAN, China, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Hengli Heavy Industries plans to commence construction on over 30 vessels this year, process nearly 500,000 tons of steel plates, and engage over 20,000 personnel at its yard in Changxing Island of Dalian, Liaoning province.

In April, its first ship, a 61,000 dwt bulk carrier, was delivered more than 40 days ahead of the scheduled delivery date set at the beginning of the year.

The shipyard, formerly known as STX Dalian, was once the largest foreign-owned shipyard in China. STX Dalian was founded in 2006 but declared bankruptcy and liquidation in 2015. In 2022, Hengli Heavy Industries, a subsidiary of Hengli Group, was established and acquired the shipyard.

Hengli Heavy Industries is focusing on developing a world-class green shipbuilding and high-end equipment manufacturing hub. At Changxing Island, this strategic move supports Hengli Group's logistics for crude oil, coal, and product transportation while repurposing exhaust gases from the Hengli (Dalian) Petrochemical Industrial Park into cost-effective energy for heavy industries.

At the beginning, facing numerous challenges, such as dilapidated facilities and outdated equipment, it quickly assembled a 100-member team composed of internal and external experts, which thoroughly assessed STX Dalian's assets to ensure clear ownership and operational readiness under stringent corporate standards.

With robust support from local authorities, Hengli Heavy Industries swiftly restored the shipyard's production capabilities. The administrative committee of the Changxing Island Economic and Technological Development Zone had set up a dedicated working group to collaborate on-site with the project team.

Within several days, over 5,000 employees worked in tandem daily to refurbish facilities and reinforce roads. The equipment manufacturing sector began production in just 25 days.

By January 2023, the entire Hengli Heavy Industries complex was fully operational, with shipbuilding, marine engineering, engines, and precision casting sectors advancing concurrently.

The shipbuilder also established a ship design and research center, attracting globally renowned experts in design, quality, and production.

"Starting from scratch, we have successfully recruited international talents, including over a dozen Korean experts," said Wang Xiaohai, general manager of Hengli Shipbuilding (Dalian) Co Ltd.

Once into full production, the company is expected to deliver 60 vessels per year.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn