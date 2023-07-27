Over $300,000 Awarded to College and Trade School Bound Students in Pursuit of Higher Education by SoCalGas Scholarship Program

In a continued effort to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communities SoCalGas serves, the SoCalGas Scholarship Program has awarded more than $3.5 million over the last 22 years to students with an interest in eligible majors such as Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Plumbing, Electrical HVAC, or Welding.

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) announced today that 29 students in Central and Southern California will receive over $300,000 from the SoCalGas Scholarship Program to pursue higher education at four-year universities, community colleges, and trade schools. This year, 16 students attending four-year universities received $5,000 each and can renew their scholarship to receive a total of $20,000 over the course of four years of study. Thirteen students with plans to attend community colleges and trade schools have received $1,000 each toward eligible programs. Another $75,000 was also renewed to 15 scholarship recipients from 2022. Since the program's inception in 2001, SoCalGas has awarded over $3.5 million in scholarships to 2,326 students.

"Creating a diverse workforce starts with investing in a diverse pipeline of interns and entry level applicants, and in many cases that can begin and end with access to higher education." says Andy Carrasco, Vice President of Communications, Local Government, and Community Affairs for SoCalGas. "With 80% of this year's scholarship recipients identifying as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), SoCalGas aims to remove the traditional barriers of higher education that can prevent students the opportunity to explore their interests in their respective fields of study."

The SoCalGas Scholarship Program evaluates students based on their academic achievements, community involvement, financial need, and personal statements discussing sustainable energy in California. In partnership with Scholarship America®, the program is designed to provide direct financial assistance to students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, Plumbing, Electrical HVAC, or Welding across central and southern California.

"We applaud the Southern California Gas Company for their unwavering commitment to supporting education and fostering a diverse workforce through their SoCalGas Scholarship Program. By investing in the future of our students, especially those from BIPOC and minority backgrounds, SoCalGas is not only empowering individuals to pursue their passions but also contributing to the growth and prosperity of our community as a whole," says Acquanetta Warren, mayor of Fontana. "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to SoCalGas for their invaluable contributions to shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for Southern California."

In June, SoCalGas brought this year's scholarship recipients together for a recognition event where the students learned about SoCalGas' mission, internships, and entry level positions. The students also had the opportunity to network with employees that currently work in their planned field of study.

"The SoCalGas Scholarship Program has empowered me to establish my future career as a woman in STEM," said Nicole Lee from Los Angeles. "This scholarship gives me the freedom to study electrical engineering and computer science at Berkeley while providing me with amazing career development resources."

"I'm so grateful to be able to attend Riverside City College to study cyber defense thanks in part to the scholarship from SoCalGas," said Henry Yu from San Bernardino. "This program will also give me unique career opportunities to pursue an internship with SoCalGas' IT program."

Under the ASPIRE 2045 Sustainability Strategy, SoCalGas plans to invest $50 million into communities the company serves over five years, working to advance racial and gender diversity in the workplace, and take tangible steps towards a carbon neutral future. By providing resources for higher education and career development, SoCalGas aspires to empower the communities it serves and help prepare young leaders for success.

