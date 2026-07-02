Over $315,000 for the Fight Against Lyme Disease: Inside GLA's 2026 Celebrity Golf & Pickleball Tournament

GREENWICH, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions affected by Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, progress depends on research, education, and a community willing to invest in both. On June 8, that community came together at Greenwich Country Club for Global Lyme Alliance's 2026 Celebrity Golf & Pickleball Classic, raising more than $315,000 to advance research and patient support programs.

GLA Chairman Charles Balducci addresses attendees at the 2026 GLA Golf & Pickleball Tournament held at Greenwich Country Club

Under clear blue skies, patients, advocates, sponsors, and supporters gathered alongside a roster of celebrity guests for a day of competition, connection, and philanthropy. The event combined spirited play on the golf course and pickleball courts with a shared commitment to changing the future for those impacted by Lyme disease.

Among the celebrity participants were former MLB standout Josh Booty, Jim Leyritz, Teducky Jones, Garrison Mathews, Chris Ortiz, and others who donated their time and enthusiasm to the cause. Their participation created memorable moments throughout the day and gave attendees the opportunity to spend time alongside athletes they have admired for years.

The day was led by event chair Charles Balducci (pictured with son Luke), whose leadership brought the golf tournament, the pickleball competition, and the evening's Champions Award Dinner together. "This cause is personal for me. Every dollar raised today means better research, earlier diagnoses, and fewer families blindsided the way mine was. Watching this community come together, from players to sponsors to volunteers, is what gives me hope. Thank you to everyone who showed up. We're just getting started," said Balducci.

The energy carried off the course, too. Throughout the day, players competed for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, from tickets to the Masters and the Super Bowl to a New York Giants experience and a New York Knicks experience, prizes as memorable as the day itself. The event's second-year pickleball tournament drew its own enthusiastic crowd to the courts, adding a fresh dimension to the day.

None of it would have been possible without the generosity of our sponsors. GLA extends its deepest thanks to the Robert and Nancy DelGenio Family Foundation, The Snyder Balducci Group, Tradewind Aviation, Star Mountain Capital, Bedgear, the Napa Institute Foundation, Baker McKenzie, the Berger Family Foundation, the Busch Family Foundation, the Garner Foundation, the Heidi and Richard Sontag Foundation, and The Kristoff Family, along with all of the supporters who purchased foursomes at this year's event.

But beneath the celebrity and the competition was the reason everyone showed up: the patients. Lyme disease affects hundreds of thousands of Americans every year, and the funds raised at events like this one go directly to the research and patient programs that GLA champions. The day was brought to life by a remarkable group of GLA ambassadors and volunteers, including Christina Maxwell, who served as the day's auctioneer and shared her own story. GLA CEO Jennifer Katritos and CSO Armin Alaedini also made poignant remarks.

A moving highlight of the Champions Award Dinner was the presentation of the Spirit of GLA Award to Dylan Dinolfo. The award recognizes a member of our community who turns a personal experience with Lyme into action on behalf of GLA. Diagnosed with Lyme, Bartonella, and Babesia just before graduating from Boston College, Dylan leaned on GLA to help him through his journey, and now offers help and hope to others. He advocates for greater awareness and policy in local politics and is an active part of GLA's "Next Gen" Junior Board, the next generation of organization leadership.

This year marked a milestone in the event's evolution, a transition year that set the stage for something even bigger. And if 2026 was any indication, you'll want to be on the course in 2027.

Photography by Chichi Ubina

ABOUT GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE

Global Lyme Alliance's mission is to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and by empowering the patient voice. As the leading nonprofit fighting Lyme and tick-borne illnesses, GLA accelerates scientific discovery, drives public awareness, and provides vital resources and support to patients and families worldwide.

To support GLA's groundbreaking research, donate at globallymealliance.org.

SOURCE Global Lyme Alliance