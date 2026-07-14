Global Lyme Alliance Announces Brett Kristoff and Charles Balducci as Co-Chairs of its Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice, today announced the appointment of longtime Board leaders Brett Kristoff and Charles Balducci as Co-Chairs of its Board of Directors, effective July 1.

Charles Balducci (left) and Brett Kristoff (right)

Kristoff and Balducci succeed Paul B. Ross, whose leadership over the past several years helped strengthen Global Lyme Alliance's position as the leading nonprofit dedicated to Lyme and tick-borne disease research and patient advocacy. During his tenure, GLA expanded its investment in scientific research and patient programming to more than $27 million, broadened patient support, and deepened collaboration across the scientific, medical, and patient communities.

"As my term as Chairman concludes, I do so with tremendous optimism," said Ross. "Global Lyme Alliance is stronger than ever because of the extraordinary dedication of our Board, staff, researchers, donors, and volunteers. Brett and Charles have each played an integral role in this organization, and I have every confidence they will continue to build on that momentum with the same passion and commitment to patients and families affected by Lyme disease."

"Paul has provided thoughtful, steady leadership during an important period in Global Lyme Alliance's history," said Jennifer Katritos, Chief Executive Officer of Global Lyme Alliance. "His commitment to scientific excellence, strong governance, and our mission has positioned the organization for continued growth and impact. As we welcome Brett and Charles as Co-Chairs, I look forward to partnering with them to advance our strategic priorities, expand our reach, and accelerate progress toward better diagnostics, treatments, and ultimately cures for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases."

After surviving a life-threatening case of Lyme carditis in 2004, Balducci dedicated himself to advancing Lyme research and patient advocacy. He joined the Board of Turn the Corner Foundation—one of the organizations that later became Global Lyme Alliance—and has served in numerous leadership positions, most recently as Vice Chair.

Professionally, Balducci is Co-Founder of the Snyder/Balducci Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, where he advises families on wealth management and philanthropy. He has been recognized by Forbes and Barron's among the nation's leading wealth advisors.

"More than twenty years ago, Lyme disease nearly took my life," said Balducci. "That experience changed everything for me and inspired a lifelong commitment to helping others facing this disease. It is an honor to serve as Co-Chair alongside Brett as we continue building on that momentum."

Kristoff's commitment to Global Lyme Alliance began after her daughter's experience with Lyme disease inspired her family to become deeply involved in the cause. A former Senior Art Director at Young & Rubicam, she has helped shape GLA's fundraising, communications, and brand strategy for more than a decade, serving on the Executive Committee and multiple Board committees. Her leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organization's visibility, philanthropic growth, and signature fundraising events.

"What began as a deeply personal journey for my family has become a lifelong commitment to helping others affected by Lyme disease," said Kristoff. "I'm honored to serve as Co-Chair with Charles as we build on the strong foundation established by Paul Ross and continue advancing research, support, and hope for patients and families."

Together, Kristoff and Balducci bring complementary leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and a shared commitment to advancing Global Lyme Alliance's mission. Working in partnership with CEO Jennifer Katritos, the Board of Directors, scientific advisors, and supporters, they will help guide the organization's next phase of strategic growth—expanding research investments, strengthening patient programs, increasing public awareness, and ensuring Global Lyme Alliance continues to lead the fight against Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

About Global Lyme Alliance

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading nonprofit dedicated to conquering Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. Since its founding, GLA has invested more than $27 million in groundbreaking research while providing trusted education, patient support, and physician resources that improve the lives of individuals and families worldwide. By bringing together leading scientists, clinicians, advocates, and philanthropists, GLA is accelerating scientific discovery and advancing a future free from Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

If you'd like to support GLA's groundbreaking research, you can DONATE HERE.

SOURCE Global Lyme Alliance