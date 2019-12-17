Over $32.1M in Assets Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Luxury Vehicles, Medical Equipment, Plumbing Supplies & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $32.1 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other auction goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions. In total, HiBid hosted 680 auctions from December 9th through the 15th. Throughout the week, an average of approximately 425,000 bidders per day took part, placing bids on more than 216,000 lots. For the entire week, HiBid saw an average of approximately 682,000 bids per day.

December 9th-15th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $32,102,556 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $49,988,084 (USD)

Lots sold: 216,289

Online-only auctions: 611

Webcast auctions: 69

Average bidders per day: 425,000

Average bids per day: 682,000



Upcoming Features Auctions

What follows is a sampling of upcoming Featured Auctions on HiBid.com, where individuals will have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including kitchen appliances, medical equipment, heavy trucks, plumbing supplies, and automobiles.

Pfizer Medical Supplies Auction

Seller: Heritage Global Partners, Inc.

Date: December 17th-18th, 2019

Lots: 587

View Auction Items

Commercial HVAC & Plumbing Auction

Seller: Colbert Auctions & Reality

Date: December 13th-20th, 2019

Lots: 327

View Auction Items

U.S. Marshals Nationwide Seized Vehicles Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Date: December 9th-26th, 2019

Lots: 71

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

