Over $34.6 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Cars, Trucks, Farm Equipment, Tools & More
Sep 15, 2020, 10:53 ET
OCALA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $34.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week in online-only and webcast auctions featuring rare coins, antiques, furniture, vehicles, equipment, and other items. From September 7th through the 13th, 1,096 auctions were held through HiBid.com, attracting an average of 832,000 bidders per day. This continued high level of traffic on HiBid.com led to an average of 1.38 million bids per day in last week's auctions.
September 7th-13th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $34,607,175 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $55,618,911 (USD)
Lots sold: 390,667
Online-only auctions: 994
Webcast auctions: 102
Average bidders per day: 832,000
Average bids per day: 1.38 million
The list below highlights a few of the many auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. In these and other auctions, buyers have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including John Deere ag equipment, cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs, as well as tool boxes, power tools, building supplies, furniture, and hundreds of miscellaneous items.
Tractors, Tillage, Planters & Trucks Auction
Seller: Lippard Auctioneers, Inc.
Date: September 19th, 2020
Lots: 23
Bryan's Trenton, Ontario, Timed Online Auction
Seller: Bryan's Auction Services
Dates: September 12th-15th, 2020
Lots: 1,415
Online Auto Consignment Auction
Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.
Date: September 21st, 2020
Lots: 28
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
