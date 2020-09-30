Over $35.4 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Classic Cars, Salvage Autos, Horses, Catering Equipment and More

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of over $35.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week in online-only and webcast auctions featuring John Deere ag equipment, cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, building supplies, furniture, and other items. From September 21st to the 27th, 1,095 auctions were held through HiBid.com, attracting an average of 777,000 bidders per day. Consistently high traffic levels on HiBid.com led to an average of 1.28 million bids per day in last week's auctions.

September 21st-27th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $35,428,925 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $54,863,652 (USD)

Lots sold: 380,831

Online-only auctions: 1,003

Webcast auctions: 92

Average bidders per day: 777,000

Average bids per day: 1.28 million

Current Auctions

The list below highlights a few of the many Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. In these and other auctions, buyers have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including salvage automobiles, classic cars and trucks, amusement park and catering equipment, horses, and hundreds of miscellaneous items.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection Online Auto Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Dates: September 28th-October 5th, 2020

Lots: 57

View Auction Items

J-Dogs Amusement Park & Catering Equipment Auction

Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.

Dates: September 17th-October 4th, 2020

Lots: 183

View Auction Items

Malheur County 4-H Horse Auction

Seller: JBS Auctions

Dates: September 27th-October 12th, 2020

Lots: 11

View Auction Items

Classic Cars & Trucks Auction

Seller: McKinley Auction & Real Estate Co.

Date: September 22nd-October 8th, 2020

Lots: 9

View Auction Items

