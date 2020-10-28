Over $35.5 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Fine Art, Antiques, Farm Machinery, Vintage Audio Equipment, and More

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $35.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,131 auctions held on the site from October 19th through the 25th. With 834,000 bidders submitting 1.39 million bids per day, on average, auctioneers sold more than 392,000 lots during the course of the week. On Friday alone, the auction platform experienced a record number of auction lots for sale in one day, with that total surpassing 740,000 lots.

HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform. HiBid supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

October 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $35,546,528 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $48,640,568 (USD)

Lots sold: 392,350

Online-only auctions: 1,042

Webcast auctions: 89

Average bidders per day: 834,000

Average bids per day: 1.39 million

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

