Over $35.5 Million Sold Through HiBid.com Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Fine Art, Antiques, Farm Machinery, Vintage Audio Equipment, and More
Oct 28, 2020, 10:25 ET
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $35.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,131 auctions held on the site from October 19th through the 25th. With 834,000 bidders submitting 1.39 million bids per day, on average, auctioneers sold more than 392,000 lots during the course of the week. On Friday alone, the auction platform experienced a record number of auction lots for sale in one day, with that total surpassing 740,000 lots.
HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform. HiBid supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.
October 19th-25th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $35,546,528 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $48,640,568 (USD)
Lots sold: 392,350
Online-only auctions: 1,042
Webcast auctions: 89
Average bidders per day: 834,000
Average bids per day: 1.39 million
Current Auctions
The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including fine art, antiques, furniture, décor, farm machinery, vintage audio equipment, and more in these and many other auctions.
World Of Decor Furniture & Decor Auction
Seller: World of Decor
Dates: October 26th-November 1st
Lots: 374
Bradberry Family Foundation Estate Auction
Seller: Barber Auctions
Dates: October 12th-30th
Lots: 555
Online Estate Auction
Seller: Shackelton Auction, Inc.
Dates: October 8th-28th
Lots: 330
Ham Radio, Vintage Audio & Tube Radio Auction
Seller: Schulman Auction & Realty, LLC
Dates: October 15th-29th
Lots: 181
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
