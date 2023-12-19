Over 35 Organizations to Sponsor "Gaza Endures" Interfaith Rally with Keynote Speaker Dr. Cornell West

News provided by

Michigan Task Force for Palestine

19 Dec, 2023, 08:54 ET

DEARBORN, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Task Force for Palestine will host a rally, "Gaza Endures," co-sponsored by over 35 local and national organizations, on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, in Dearborn, Michigan. Esteemed philosopher social justice activist, and 2024 presidential candidate, Dr. Cornell West, will deliver the keynote address, alongside various guest speakers, including elected officials, religious leaders, and social media influencers. This is not a campaign event, nor does the event imply any kind of endorsement of Dr. West's campaign by the organizers and sponsors.

"Gaza Endures" aims to shed light on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, where more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the last two months, nearly half of whom are children, and over 90% of the 2.3 million Palestinians there has been forcibly displaced and are being deliberately starved. Palestinians face severe shortages of clean water, food, and medical supplies, marking a dire situation demanding global attention. The World Health Organization has warned that disease threatens to kill more Palestinians than the bombs if there is no immediate intervention. Michigan Task Force for Palestine Co-Founder Khalid Turaani said "We call on the Biden administration to demand an immediate ceasefire and to stop shielding Israel from accountability." Turaani added: "we call on our government to stop using American tax-payer dollars to fund war crimes and crimes against humanity"

As millions of people across the United States and the world get ready to celebrate Christmas, Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, has canceled all Christmas festivities due to Israel's genocidal campaign on Gaza and vicious assaults on Palestinians throughout the occupied Palestinian territory. The "Gaza Endures" event is an interfaith answer to the call from Bethlehem, to use this time to work for an end to the violence and oppression of the Palestinian people.

"Gaza Endures" will take place at Greenfield Manor, 4770 Greenfield Rd, Dearborn, MI 48126, starting at 6:00 pm.

CONTACT:  
Khalid Turaani, 313-888-1111
Huwaida Arraf, 917-588-3482

SOURCE Michigan Task Force for Palestine

