Over 4,000 Anglers Hit The Water For Their Share Of $500,000 In Prizes And Scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCA Florida STAR competition kicked off on Memorial Day weekend, engaging over 4,000 anglers of all ages and skill levels in conservation. The 101-day event invites anglers of all ages and skill levels to walk away with their share of $500,000 in prizes. During the opening week, five unregistered anglers caught 2019 STAR tagged redfish and missed their choice of a brand-new truck or boat, motor and trailer package in the event's signature division, including a GMC Sierra pickup truck, a Contender Boats 22 Sport, a Pathfinder Boats 2200 TRS, a Hewes Redfisher 16, a 21' Carolina Skiff, or a Relentless Boats 24' Aluminum Bay/Flats boat, all powered by Yamaha Outboards.

The CCA Florida STAR competition releases an average of four tagged redfish per coastal county in the state. Each year during the competition, unregistered anglers catch the fish and call, per tag instructions. And each year, most anglers who catch these tagged fish miss out on a $40,000+ prize package because they aren't registered, or never thought it would happen to them. Since its inception, the competition has awarded five prizes in the signature redfish division, with over 90 tagged redfish caught. Registration remains open throughout the competition until Labor Day.

The STAR competition launched in Florida in 2015 with a focus on conservation through the use of technology and a catch, photo and release format. CCA Florida uses the social media-based event to educate the public on the importance of protecting Florida's marine resources and STAR's smart phone app eliminates the requirement for anglers to harvest or capture and transport fish, while promoting the proper handling of all species. In addition, non-anglers can participate and win by collecting trash and debris.

With 16 additional divisions, prizes are awarded by random drawing in several divisions and include cash payouts, gear and marine technology. As in past years, current New Tide Members (CCA members ages 6 – 17) can enjoy continued free registration in the Youth Scholarship Division, presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, which offers $100,000 in scholarships. For a full list of divisions, visit ccaflstar.com.

For more information on STAR, or to register, visit ccaflstar.com.

About CCA Florida

The Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) was founded in 1977 after drastic commercial overfishing along the Texas coast decimated redfish and speckled trout populations. One of 19 state chapters, CCA Florida became the fifth state chapter in 1985. A 501(c)3 non-profit, the purpose of CCA is to advise and educate the public on conservation of marine resources. Through habitat restoration projects, water quality initiatives and fisheries advocacy, CCA Florida works with its over 18,000 members including recreational anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to conserve and enhance marine resources and coastal environments. Join the conversation on Facebook or learn more at ccaflorida.org.

