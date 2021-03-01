Over 4 Million Units Growth in Global Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025 | LCV Segment to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio
Mar 01, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial vehicle fuel tank market is poised to grow by 4.06 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the commercial vehicle fuel tank market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the LCV segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increasing adoption of plastic fuel tanks to reduce vehicle weight and increasing fuel tank capacities due to rising penetration of SUVs and crossovers will be the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Continental AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Sakamoto Industry Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. are the major players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the growing preference for MCV and HCVs to transport freight. However, the increasing popularity and sales of electric commercial vehicles might hamper growth.
- How big is the North America market?
North America dominated the market with a 52% share in 2020.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE, Continental AG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., General Motors Co., Magna International Inc., Martinrea International Inc., Sakamoto Industry Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., TI Fluid Systems Plc, and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing preference for MCV and HCVs to transport freight will offer immense growth opportunities, the increasing popularity and sales of electric commercial vehicles is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this commercial vehicle fuel tank market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- LCV
- MCV And HCV
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle fuel tank market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Size
- Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Trends
- Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing adoption of plastic fuel tanks to reduce vehicle weight as one of the prime reasons driving the Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Commercial Vehicle Fuel Tank Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle fuel tank market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial vehicle fuel tank market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial vehicle fuel tank market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle fuel tank market vendors
