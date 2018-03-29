Over 40 Cuban Sandwich Contest Entries from all over the world @ 7th Annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival

Join us as we find the BEST Cuban Sandwiches in the World!

20+ Cuban Sandwich Vendors sell samples of their delicious Cuban Sandwiches! Enjoy beautiful Art Exhibits and LIVE cultural music on Stage featuring Grammy Award Winner Lannie Battistini, NY Joe and MORE. Dance Performances featuring over 80 Exhibitors! PLUS the Cubanito Easter Egg HUNT from Noon to 3 PM, kids can enjoy finding hidden Easter Eggs!

Details: Sunday, April 1st, 2018

@ HCC – Ybor City: 1320 E. Palm, Tampa, FL (Across the street from the Cuban Club on Palm)

11 AM to 6 PM. Free to general public.

VIP Tickets: http://www.thecubansandwichfestival.com/vip-tickets.html

Cubanito Easter Egg Hunt – Sunday, April 1st, 2018

Some of the Competing Contestants Include:

Returning Winner; South Korea : Tampa Sandwich Bar

: Tampa Sandwich Bar New Contestant from London, England : La Iguanas

: La Iguanas New Contestant from Los Angeles, California : El Chochinito

: El Chochinito New Contestant from Knoxville, TN : Cubanish

: Cubanish Returning Winner: Bentinez Bistro

Hall of Famer: Pipos

Hall of Famer: Papa Joe's

Returning Winner: Empamama's

New Contestant: Tampa Sammich

New Contestant: Hemingway's

Returning Contestant: Smokin Cubans

Manolitos Food Truck, La Yuma, My Grill AND MORE!

The 7th Annual National Cuban Sandwich Festival is a weekend filled event!

Day 1 is: Saturday, March 31 st , 2018: HCC Ybor Campus – The Biggest Cuban Sandwich in the World!

, 2018: HCC Ybor Campus – The Biggest Cuban Sandwich in the World! Day 2 is: Sunday, April 1 st, 2018: "The BIG DAY" City2City Smackdown Ybor City + Cubanito Easter Egg Hunt

Event Sponsored by: Latin Times Media, Inc., HCC, FMCRC, City of Tampa, YCDC, Telemundo Tampa. See our website for more.

Want to Participate? Email Jolie@iLOVECubanSandwiches.com or call (813) 407-6866 / (813) 407-7191 or register online at: www.TheCubanSandwichFestival.com

This event also serves as a fund raiser: Each year, Latin Times Media, Inc., through its Cuban Sandwich Festival series of events feeds 400-800 homeless people throughout Florida by donating its Biggest Cuban Sandwiches in the world to homeless shelters.

Causes: Emberlynn Padilla: a 7 year old miracle born with congenital diaphragmatic hernia.

New Beginnings of Tampa: Emergency Shelters and transitional living for homeless and vets.

SOURCE Latin Times Media

