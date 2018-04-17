Over $400,000 Raised For Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation at 10th Annual Runyon 5K at Yankee Stadium

"Celebrating our 10th Annual Runyon 5K is a significant milestone. The support and commitment from all of the participants, sponsors and volunteers over the years have enabled us to fund the best and brightest innovative young scientists," said Yung Lie, Deputy Director and Chief Scientific Officer of the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation. "While we have made a lot of progress in advancing cancer research over these past 10 years, there is still more work to be done. Our goal is to eliminate cancer by developing new approaches to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all forms of this disease."

The only event of its kind held at the stadium, the Runyon 5K attracted thousands throughout the tri-state area and 26 other states. While many that came out to the event were cancer survivors or family members and/or friends running in the honor of loved ones, avid baseball fans and runners/walkers alike also came out to support the cause.

The course looped through the ballpark's concourses, ramps, and up the stairs between levels. Participants also had the opportunity to take two laps around the warning track that circles the field, appear on the centerfield video board, and meet scientists funded by Damon Runyon.

Since 2009, the Runyon 5K has raised more than $5 million, supporting some of the most innovative cancer research developments to date. Contributions can still be made on behalf of participants through May 15, 2018 at www.runyon5k.org.

The 2018 Runyon 5K was presented by MetLife Foundation, with additional support from Poland Spring, RXBAR, Utz, Cabot Creamery, 24 Hour Fitness, New York Post, SiriusXM, and the New York Yankees.

The Runyon 5K marks the latest chapter in the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation's long history with the Yankees. After the Foundation's establishment in 1946, Joe DiMaggio was on its Board of Directors and Mickey Mantle was an active fundraiser. Damon Runyon, who died from throat cancer in 1946, was a New York writer who began his career as a baseball journalist. He revolutionized how the game was covered and often reported on Yankees games. To show support for participants and learn more, visit www.runyon5k.org.

About the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation

To accelerate breakthroughs, the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation provides today's best young scientists with funding to pursue innovative cancer research. The Foundation has invested over $340 million and funded over 3,650 young scientists, including 12 Nobel Prize winners. 100 percent of all donations to the Foundation are used to support scientific research.

