Over 400,000 Viewers Tune-In to Court TV for Chauvin Trial Verdict

April 20 was the most-watched day since Court TV was rebooted in May 2019 with increases as high as +10 times the pre-Chauvin trial time period average. The network's trial coverage itself was up more than +330 percent.

In terms of streaming viewing, Court TV was up more than 20 times for the trial and more than 40 times for the verdict versus the pre-trial average.

Court TV officials worked with Hennepin County court officials in Minnesota for months to ensure that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom and that all viewers would have full access to the proceedings.

Forty-six-year-old African American George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis while being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill. Footage showing Minneapolis police officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while three police colleagues looked on, went viral on social media and sparked a global movement protesting against police brutality and racism. Chauvin was tried separately and was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers, charged with aiding and abetting murder, will be tried later this year; Court TV will air the trial.

Source for linear TV data: Nielsen, Live + Same Day viewing for Persons 2+.

Source for streaming data: Verizon Uplynk Media Analytics. Pre-trial period reflects 1Q 2021-to-date through March 7th; jury selection period was March 8th through March 28, 2021; the actual trial was March 29th through April 20th, 2021.

