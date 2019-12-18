Over 48 Million Americans Get Sick and 3,000 Die Each Year From Foodborne Illness

COLTON, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), the developer of modular automated micro-farms, says that GrowPods may help reduce foodborne illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) gets sick and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases from pathogens including: Norovirus, Salmonella, Staphylococcus, and E. coli. And this problem seems to only be getting worse.

With the holidays and family gatherings upon us, how can consumers help protect themselves from tainted food? One way is to look for food grown in Controlled Environment Micro-Farms, such as GrowPods. These portable indoor growing facilities provide automated cultivation of clean, uncontaminated vegetables, herbs and leafy greens.

"Inside a GrowPod, the air and water are filtered, and since it is a sealed environment, there is little chance for contamination," according to Business Management News.

Food Technology Magazine states, "The appeal is clear. Growing in a controlled indoor environment is local and sustainable; it requires far less water than outdoor growing, and it doesn't deplete the soil. Because of their closed systems, many indoor growers use no pesticides. And produce can be bred for garden-fresh taste rather than for the ability to withstand the rigors of a distribution cycle that spans thousands of miles."

Controlled Environment Farming has also grabbed the attention of celebrity chefs including Carla Hall and Tom Colicchio, and private equity investors because they see the potential for big wins.

"Venture capitalists are really interested in massive market opportunities where you can deploy technology and get a really big outcome," notes Allison Kopf, founder of Agrilyst. "Agriculture traditionally has been a very massive industry that has been underserved by technology."

