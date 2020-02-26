Over 5,000 Expected in the Netherlands for Mendix World 2020, Largest Conference for Low-Code Application Development

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low-code, today announced that registration is officially open for Mendix World 2020 , the largest gathering of business and IT professionals focused on creating real business results using the leading low-code application development platform.

More than 5,000 attendees from around the world are expected for the three-day event, to be held from June 2–4 at the Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands. Attendees will have unprecedented opportunities for hands-on learning — more than 3,000 hours of high-value content in all — and access to industry and technology experts. The event is designed to catalyze conversations and the exchange of ideas for implementing low-code development to accelerate digital initiatives throughout the enterprise.

This year's conference theme, "Make it Real," emphasizes the real-world stories of organizations of every size, in a host of industries, that are using the low-code platform every day to transform internal and customer-facing operations and achieve real business results. Those stories will describe how to leverage the entire enterprise workforce for software development; how to develop solutions within a flexible, future-proof architecture; and how to create powerfully engaging experiences for employees and customers.

"The most important session I attended last year was a presentation by eXp Realty explaining how they moved a monolithic application to a microservices architecture," said Miroslav Samoilenko, managing technical architect at Ingersoll-Rand, a Mendix customer. "I still reference that presentation today. I'm looking forward to Mendix World 2020 to see more of what other Mendix customers are making."

Mendix World 2020's high-value content is tailored for IT and business leadership, developers, architects, and business experts and analysts. New this year will be a range of content focusing on solutions for specific industries such as logistics, insurance, financial services, manufacturing, the public sector, and a number of others. These "Mendix Makers" will detail how they scaled up and deployed new mobile services, UX/UI, microservices architecture, IoT, multi-cloud strategies, legacy migration, BizDevOps, and other digital execution success stories using the Mendix low-code platform.

The three main content tracks for Mendix World 2020 are:

Low-Code for the Enterprise: Exploring what is possible using Mendix to digitalize operations and implement ideas and strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Mendix for Industry: Rounding up specific requirements and vertical solutions that address the needs of particular industries.

Digital Execution: Detailing the organizational and technical best practices necessary to drive low-code adoption and bring enterprise innovation and transformation to life.

In their keynotes, Mendix leadership will chart the course for the future of application development and unveil the latest capabilities and innovations that raise the bar once again for the low-code category.

"This year, we're inviting attendees to connect with their peers and colleagues who are 'making it real,'" said Derek Roos, Mendix CEO. "We'll hear compelling stories about how low-code applications are driving real results, real revenue, real growth for enterprises. Executing on immediate and long-term goals for digital execution will be center-stage throughout Mendix World. The future of application development is low-code, and for three days, this will be the center of the low-code universe."

For more information and to join in the excitement of Mendix World 2020, please visit mendix.com/mw2020 .

