Over 5,000 Gather in Kansas City for Acellus World 2026

This Memorial Day weekend, Acellus World brings thousands of families together for two days of hands-on learning, Acellus Academy graduations, and fun for all ages.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 5,000 students, parents, and educators from across the country are gathering at the Acellus Conference Center on May 23–24 for Acellus World 2026, the flagship annual event of Acellus Academy, the accredited online private school serving K–12 students nationwide.

This two-day event brings education to life for the whole family. Through hands-on activities and expert-led demonstrations, attendees will dive into real-world skills spanning science, technology, and the arts.

A special in-person edition of the popular podcast Science Live with Dr. Roger Billings

Hands-on STEM challenges featuring soldering, 3D printing, electrical circuits, and more

Technology showcases with humanoid robots and self-driving cars

Live animal encounters with baby kangaroos, lemurs, alligators, and more

Commencement ceremonies for the Acellus Academy Class of 2026

Sessions for parents on a variety of topics, including homeschooling, sourdough baking, beekeeping, public speaking, and more

College exhibits, craft stations, food trucks, laser tag, and bounce houses

Media are invited for interviews, photo opportunities, and live coverage of the graduations and interactive exhibits. The high-energy, family-focused weekend offers a strong community, education, or lifestyle story.

Event Details

Dates: Saturday–Sunday, May 23–24, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Acellus Conference Center, 10800 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO 64153

Learn more: acellus.com/world

About Acellus Academy

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Acellus Academy is an accredited online private school offering self-paced K–12 education to students across the United States. A program of the International Academy of Science, Acellus is accelerating education for millions of students worldwide through its innovative, mastery-based approach. Learn more at acellusacademy.com.

SOURCE Acellus Academy