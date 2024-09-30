Over 5 Million People in Haiti Experiencing "Crisis" Levels of Hunger or Higher, New IPC Report Shows

Chronic Poverty and Gang Violence Drive Surging Food Insecurity and Displacement Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Months of rampant gang violence in Haiti has intensified one of the world's worst hunger crises, according to a new report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) committee , an independent committee of food security and nutrition experts from the United Nations, governments and NGOs, including Action Against Hunger.

Across the country, hunger has gotten worse -- largely driven by instability and armed gangs – with nearly 6,000 Haitians facing famine-like conditions (IPC Phase 5), approximately 2 million in an emergency situation (IPC Phase 4), and 30% of the population - around 3.4 million people - in crisis (IPC Phase 3). (See this graphic for further explanations of IPC levels of hunger).

Haiti imports between 50% to 85% of its food—depending on the crop, the season, and the situation on the ground—leaving millions of people vulnerable to inflation and price volatility in international markets. Since January 2024, the price of a food basket in the country's capital Port-au-Prince has soared by 21% . (By contrast, U.S. food price inflation, which most consumers have noticed in grocery stores, has increased by 2.2% from July 2023 to July 2024).

Armed gangs control up to 90% of Port-au-Prince, blocking food, fuel, and other essentials from reaching markets or being distributed to areas beyond the capital, including the northwest.

Action Against Hunger has been in Haiti since 1985, working to reduce hunger and improve health through programs that range from nutrition, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), gender protection and creating more sustainable livelihoods that can prevent hunger and promote well-being. But underfunding has meant a severe lack of treatment capacity.

"Last year, the global community knew that nearly half of Haiti's population faced crisis levels of hunger, yet only 23% of the country's food security programs and 13% of nutrition programs received requested levels of support, leaving a hunger funding gap of 66%, " said Martine Villeneuve, Action Against Hunger's Country Director for Haiti. "The people of Haiti need far more support than they receive. Chronic underinvestment, combined with conflict and climate shocks, has led to the worst hunger crisis that we have seen in Haiti since we began working here in 1985. We are letting this country drown right now. We have to step up."

Almost 580,000 people have been internally displaced since the escalation of gang violence in March 2024 due in large part to hunger and unrest. This is more than double the number of displaced people in 2022. Many families are forced to live in temporary shelters under dangerous conditions.

Women and children are especially vulnerable. Girls as young as 15 are forced to trade sex for food, and schools are shut down in several neighborhoods due to security risks.

Road access has been cut off by gangs, obstructing humanitarian organizations from delivering potentially life-saving supplies. Action Against Hunger has managed to reach some communities, but needs are rapidly increasing and there is a severe shortage of humanitarian resources. Action Against Hunger and other aid organizations are calling on the international community to respond with assistance.

Extreme weather is also a major factor in Haiti's hunger crisis: the most severe hurricane to make landfall in the country occurred on July 2 and reached wind speeds of up to 153 miles per hour — just one month into a six-month hurricane season. Already dangerous, gang-controlled supply routes will become even more crucial as residents expect several more major hurricanes in the coming months and brace for the highest number of storms foreseen in years.

The IPC report recommends: emergency interventions to support the poorest households; extension of social protections and programs that enable people to rebuild livelihoods; and better coordination between emergency and development interventions.

