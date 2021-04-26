Over 50% Die Bonding Pastes Sales to Concentrate in Semi-Conductor Packaging and SMT Assembly Sector: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research company Fact.MR's global die bonding pastes market opines a moderate outlook for 2021, owing to the surging demand for die bonding pastes in semiconductor packaging and SMT assembly industries. According to the study, semiconductor packaging and SMT assembly application are the two major applications expected to lead the market. Growing application in electrical and electronic industry is expected to boost the demand for die bonding pastes.

According to the Fact.MR study, the die bonding pastes market is expected to grow at over 5% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 625 Mn through 2031. Extensive usage for die bonding pastes to manufacture electronics circuitries is anticipated to accelerate the growth of market. Furthermore, demand for jetting-based die bonding pastes in die attach packaging solution within SMT assembly and semi-conductor packaging industries is estimated to improve the die bonding pastes demand over the next 10 years.

As per the report, South Oceania and Asia are the major regions contributing to the increased production and consumption of die bonding pastes within semiconductor packaging and SMT assembly industries. Also, the demand from communication industry for applications in consumer electronics is expected to fuel the demand in the upcoming decade.

"Demand for die bonding pastes in countries such as China, Taiwan, and Vietnam is expected to improve the sale at over 5% CAGR through 2021 and beyond," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

China is anticipated to hold the largest market share for die bonding pastes through 2021

to emerge as a potential market attributing to the surging demand from the consumer electronics sector Conductive die bonding pastes to hold the largest market share in terms of conductivity type

Semi-conductor packaging to be the primary end-user for die bonding pastes market

Surging demand for die bonding pastes in consumer electronics end-user industry to create lucrative growth opportunities for key players

SMT assembly application is expected to be one of the major application for die bonding pastes

In terms of end-users, communication industry to be the fastest growing segment through 2021 & beyond

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled some of the prominent players that include Indium, Henkel Adhesives, Alpha Assembly Solutions, Sumitomo Bakelite, Asahi Solder, AI Technology, Showa Denko Materials Inc., Tamura, Nordson EFD, Shenmao Technology, Inkron, AIM, Heraeu, DoW, and SMIC among others. Aforementioned players are focusing on various organic and inorganic strategies such as collaborations, mergers and product expansion to attract the potential targets in the industry.

For instance, in October 2019, Palomar Technologies announced the launch of range of die attach solutions for advanced photonics, and microelectronic device packaging assembly.

More Valuable Insights on Die Binding Pastes market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global die binding pastes market. The study divulges essential insights on die binding pastes market on the basis of conductivity (conductive and non-conductive), paste (sintering paste, semi-sintering paste, solder paste, epoxy paste, silver-glass paste), application (SMT assemblies, semiconductor packaging, LED/optoelectronics, and others), end-use industry (consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, medical, and communication), and across major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and RoW).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What are the key factors driving die binding pastes market?

Which is the leading region for die binding pastes market?

How is demand for die binding pastes market rising?

Which application for die binding pastes market will create lucrative growth opportunities?

What are the key challenges faced by die binding pastes manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on die binding pastes market?

