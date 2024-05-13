Over 50 Experts, Actors, Athletes, and More Unite for Free, Online Mental Health Summit

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of last year's event, the FREE 2024 Mental Health & Well-Being Global Summit, hosted by partners, the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation (JWB) and Wisdom for Life (WFL), might be one of the most comprehensive online events exploring the critical topic of mental health and well-being.

Taking place from May 14-20, during Mental Health Awareness Month, this year's summit features over 50 speakers, including Deepak Chopra MD, Goldie Hawn, Michael Singer, Dan Siegel MD, Thema S. Bryant PhD, Mariel Hemingway, Rick Doblin PhD, Dawson Church PhD, Jeezy, Gabriella Wright, Rick Hanson PhD, and many more.

More people are talking openly and honestly about their mental health than ever before. There are dozens of new, emerging, evidence-based approaches to mental health and well-being that are making a significant difference in people's lives. And, rather than waiting until mental health becomes a crisis, we are beginning to be able to build in whole-person—body-mind-spirit—ways to restore emotional balance and build psychological resilience starting right from the beginning––in kids, families, and society.

Participants of the Summit can expect an in-depth exploration of integrative, whole-person approaches to mental health and well-being with a variety of topics including energy psychology, hot & cold therapy, exercise, nutrition, music therapy, positive stress resilience, EFT tapping, and many other important, cutting-edge solutions.

The Summit will also feature a Two-Day Psychedelics Symposium: Journey to Healing. This special event delves into the latest research and practices in Psychedelic and Ketamine-Assisted Therapies, offering insights from leading experts into how these powerful substances are being integrated into therapeutic settings to treat a variety of mental health conditions.

Cassandra Vieten, Summit co-organizer, Senior Advisor at the Brick Foundation, and Professor at UC San Diego says, "We are in the midst of a mental health renaissance. It is time to get as much information out about approaches to mental health and well-being that focus on the whole person, are free or inexpensive, and empower people, families and communities to work together to collectively elevate the well-being of our society."

The mission for this event is to have you feeling optimistic, empowered, and ready to join the mental health movement that is underway today.

Join us in shaping a brighter future for mental health and well-being. Click here for more information and to register, free.

