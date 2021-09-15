Over 50% of Americans Worry About the Financial Implications of a Natural Disaster According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

Over 60% of homeowners in hurricane-prone areas don't have or don't know if they have flood insurance.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural disasters have Americans more than worried about just climate change. Some fear a natural disaster or emergency could financially devastate them. Especially as emergencies and natural continue to pile up. 

According to a survey conducted by ValuePenguin, over 50% of consumers fear that an emergency or natural disaster would be too expensive for them to afford. 

Key findings:

