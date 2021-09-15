Over 50% of Americans Worry About the Financial Implications of a Natural Disaster According to a ValuePenguin.com Survey

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural disasters have Americans more than worried about just climate change. Some fear a natural disaster or emergency could financially devastate them. Especially as emergencies and natural continue to pile up.

According to a survey conducted by ValuePenguin, over 50% of consumers fear that an emergency or natural disaster would be too expensive for them to afford.

Key findings:

View full report: https://www.valuepenguin.com/how-prepared-are-americans-for-emergencies

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Nadia Gonzalez

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

http://www.valuepenguin.com

