Over 50% of Logistics Providers Will Focus on Automation to Meet Growing Delivery Volumes, According to Bringg's State of Last Mile Logistics Report

41% of logistics providers report their biggest challenge to scaling last mile operations is outdated business processes and manual operations, while another 36% point to legacy technology

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg , the leading delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, released findings today from a recent survey in its report, State of Last Mile Logistics . The report examines how logistics providers are focusing their last mile operations today, and highlights gaps in how key goals and priorities are being met through last mile technology.

As part of this report, Bringg surveyed 200 logistics leaders who work for companies with 200 - 50,000 employees across eight countries in North America and Western Europe. The results showed that the growth of eCommerce, customer expectations and rising last mile delivery volumes have created a capacity problem that logistics providers are struggling to fill. Over 60% of logistics service providers saw increased demand for last mile delivery, but a lack of visibility, automation and innovative tech is holding them back. 41% say their biggest challenge to scaling last mile operations is outdated business processes and manual operations, followed by legacy technology (36%).

A third-party ecosystem will rise to become the reliable partner for logistics services providers that cannot meet customer demand themselves. However, although there is a strong sense of urgency in the industry to fill the gaps in tech capabilities, it is important to note that meeting short term goals while facilitating long term growth is a key component to overall success.

Key findings in the report include:

88% of UK logistics leaders mark their sustainability practices as a 'high' or 'very high' priority (the highest across EMEA), while the U.S. lags behind its European counterparts (74%)

53% of respondents say their shippers use or have requested real-time visibility tools for end customers, but only 18% of providers have it - and over half have no plans to purchase

54% of logistics providers are focused on adding automation to improve customer service; 41% have already done so

20% of respondents said they've abandoned automated scheduling and self-scheduling because it was too expensive; on the other hand, 61% say this was the top wish-list item from shippers

64% are planning to offer new premium services and service plans to increase business through last-mile operations this year, while 43% say intelligent and easy integrations that enable multiple delivery models is the technology that will most help them win business

"This past year has forced retailers and service providers to assess their supply chain agility and resilience," said Guy Bloch, CEO at Bringg. "While they want to take advantage of growing opportunities in the world of ecommerce, they are challenged by legacy systems, limited visibility and high operational costs. In 2021, we look forward to providing retailers and logistics providers cloud-based delivery and fulfillment solutions that digitize, automate and orchestrate their logistics operations. With greater visibility and control, they in turn can deliver better experiences to their customers."

To download a copy of the State of Last Mile Logistics Report, please visit https://www.bringg.com/resources/white-papers-and-ebooks/state-of-last-mile-logistics .

