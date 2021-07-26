Over 500 Official Authorized Vivo Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, cooperates with vivo authorized stores in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfilment optimization; and provides omni-channel solutions. Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, provides one-hour delivery services. Meanwhile, vivo leverages its strengths of supply chain and high-quality products to bring diversity to JDDJ's ecosystem and resources.

To date, over 500 vivo authorized stores have launched on JDDJ, covering over 100 counties and cities in 13 provinces nationwide. Based on Dada Group's partnership with JD Group, these vivo authorized stores are now accessible on JD.com simultaneously. By the end of 2021, the number will grow to more than 1000 authorized stores that will be accessible both on JDDJ and JD.com in 20 provinces throughout China.

JDDJ works closely with JD Retail to assist in vivo's omni-channel operations and jointly creates a new model of on-demand retail for smartphone brands. Relying on JD Retail's supply chain, advertising system and user coverage, JDDJ and JD Retail are committed to empowering partners with more comprehensive and targeted marketing services. Meanwhile, JD Retail also brings more online traffic and support to the JDDJ platform. Hyperlocal e-commerce consumption scenarios are extended by both platforms to provide more consumers with one-hour delivery service of high-quality smartphone products.

Since the first vivo authorized store was integrated into JDDJ in June 2020, on-demand consumption has been widely embraced. On June 6th, 2020, vivo X50 5G smartphones officially went on sale. The first online order took only 15 minutes to deliver. During this year's "618 Promotion" event, sales of vivo products on JDDJ increased by over 600% compared to the same period last year.

According to the On-demand Consumption of Mobile Phone Report 2020 released by JDDJ in January, the mobile phone category has become the fastest growing category for JDDJ, and also one of the categories with the most potential for on-demand retail. At present, nearly 9,000 electronics stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has established partnerships with vivo, D.PHONE, JD stores, and Apple authorized resellers, and has built a high-density and large-scale mobile phone supply network system with brand manufacturers, operators, and chain retailers.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

