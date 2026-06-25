Over 500 U.S. Cities Will Recognize the People Most People Never Notice

Extra Mile Day 2026 will honor "Extra Milers"—everyday people who quietly strengthen their communities through service and volunteerism.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, 2026, more than 500 U.S. cities are expected to honor people who are often overlooked—those who quietly strengthen their communities through service and contribution.

Founded in 2009 by author and motivational speaker Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day began with 23 cities and has grown into a nationwide observance now recognized in all 50 states.

Anderson said, "We live in a world that claps for fame. But the real heartbeat of every community is found in Extra Milers—people who are already stretched thin, yet still show up, give, and care anyway."

In 2025, participating communities ranged from Kodiak, Alaska, to Birmingham, Alabama, and from Wilmington, Delaware to Honolulu, Hawaii. Cities throughout the country use the observance to highlight Extra Milers—volunteers, neighbors, teachers, and everyday contributors who strengthen the fabric of daily life.

Anderson said, "It's the woman who volunteers weekly at an animal shelter after a long workday. The parent who shows up for a classroom bake sale even when there's no time left in the week. The neighbor who mows the lawn next door without being asked. And the business owner who steps in to make sure the town's Fourth of July fireworks still happen."

Anderson added, "Extra Mile Day is about seeing Extra Milers and giving them the recognition they rarely get. They're the true difference makers. If November 1 puts Extra Milers in the spotlight, I'll be grateful knowing they were seen and recognized."

Since its founding, thousands of Extra Milers have been honored through Extra Mile Day proclamations across the United States, a recognition of people whose everyday contributions strengthen community life.

ABOUT EXTRA MILE DAY

Extra Mile Day is an annual observance held on November 1 that recognizes individuals and organizations who go the extra mile through service, volunteerism, and everyday contributions. Since its launch in 2009 with 23 cities, it has grown to more than 500 U.S. cities taking part across all 50 states.

ABOUT SHAWN ANDERSON

Shawn Anderson is a seven-time author, motivational speaker, and founder of Extra Mile Day and Extra Mile America. His work focuses on ordinary people doing extraordinary things in how they live, lead, and contribute. He has walked across nine countries and bicycled across the United States twice as part of a lifelong commitment to living the message he teaches.

Media Contact:

Shawn Anderson

310-402-4826

[email protected]

SOURCE Extra Mile America