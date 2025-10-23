Why Does Going the Extra Mile Matter? Extra Mile Day Founder Shawn Anderson Shares Why

Over 500 Cities to Celebrate Volunteer Heroes on November 1

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, over 500 mayors from across the United States will proclaim Extra Mile Day - a day recognizing the difference-making individuals and organizations who are unselfishly "going the extra mile" in volunteerism and service in their local communities.

Shawn Anderson, Founder of Extra Mile Day: "All the complaining and wishing in the world won't change our lives. It's when we do more and give more than we currently are that we create the opportunity for change to happen. The positive change we seek begins with the person in the mirror."

According to Extra Mile Day founder Shawn Anderson , the message of the unique declaration, however, has even greater potential. "Imagine if you asked your boss, 'What is something extra I can do to help us succeed?' Imagine if you asked a friend, 'What can I do to help you reach your goal?' Imagine if you reached out to a non-profit whose mission you cared about and said, 'I want to help,'" says Anderson. "It's living with that sort of extra-mile attitude and effort that has the power to influence everything about our lives."

Whether it is encouraging others to pursue goals with passionate purpose or uplifting people who have been rocked by disappointment, Anderson, the author of A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over , dedicates his life to empowering others to live the best version of themselves. Anderson's message is consistent and to the point: "Want a better life? Go the extra mile." Anderson also literally walks his talk. The Extra Mile Man has walked across nine countries since 2014 and pedaled a bike solo coast-to-coast across the United States twice.

"We easily point out what we don't like about our lives and spend time wishing for better jobs, healthier bank accounts, and happier relationships," says Anderson. "But all the complaining and wishing in the world won't change our lives. It's when we do more and give more than we currently are that we create the opportunity for change to happen. Extra Mile Day reminds us that the positive change we seek begins with the person in the mirror."

For more information about Extra Mile Day, visit ExtraMileAmerica.org .

