Extra Mile Day: A Celebration of Volunteerism Across 500+ Cities

November 1st Declaration Claps for Volunteer Heroes Across America

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, over 500 mayors in cities and towns across America will declare Extra Mile Day. In teaming with Extra Mile America, mayors from Kaua'i, Hawaii, to Little Rock, Arkansas, to Orlando, Florida, will acknowledge and celebrate the impact of volunteers and organizations who are "going the extra mile" to make a difference and fill needs in their local community.

In its inaugural year in 2009, "Extra Mile Day" was declared by 23 cities. This year on November 1, 500+ cities will make the declaration to recognize the people and organizations in their city who are "going the extra mile" to make a difference in volunteerism and service.

Cities across the U.S. are shining a light on their local heroes. In Kennewick, Washington, Kevin Veleke has been honored for his "unwavering commitment to restoring dignity and respect to veterans' memorials." In Waterford, Michigan, Anne Mobley makes blankets to donate, works every senior luncheon cleaning dishes and serving meals, volunteers at the Harvest Happening annual festival, and works every election. In Lewes, Delaware, the Lewes Beach Patrol was celebrated for their extra-mile commitment and swift response service to community beachgoers. In 2025, they made 35 rescues, responded to 99 injury and health emergencies, treated 1,595 jellyfish stings, and trained 47 junior lifeguards.

The vision of motivational author Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities. Since 2014, over 500 cities have annually made the unique declaration and participated. According to Anderson, "There are a million people doing a million awesome things in our communities that we don't acknowledge. Volunteers may not be the people making news and TMZ headlines, but they are the inspiring people who are restoring hope, optimism, and kindness. They are my heroes."

Extra Mile Day founder Anderson concludes, "My intention with creating Extra Mile Day was to not only clap loudly for volunteerism, but to also remind all of us that positive change can be created in our individual lives when we do and give more than the norm. I love the 'go the extra mile' message, and I'm grateful there are hundreds of mayors who are supporting Extra Mile Day who believe the same."

